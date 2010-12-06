Patrick Fry

Still awkward?

Patrick Fry
Patrick Fry
  • Save
Still awkward? logos type gray gold design typography
Download color palette

Does attorneys at law still seem awkward? Not sure if I use the sans serif if I like the bottom rule. The inspiration was the spine of Law Books.

299357062a988fc8bb31e430179b5ae5
Rebound of
Logo Concept, beginning stages
By Patrick Fry
View all tags
Posted on Dec 6, 2010
Patrick Fry
Patrick Fry

More by Patrick Fry

View profile
    • Like