Alexander Gritsenko

Highlighters Free Layered PSD

Highlighters Free Layered PSD highlighter psd freebie layer
This is form my previous shot. I decided to make a free PSD, maybe some one needs it. There are only shapes and gradients, so you can scale them as well.

The file you can find here: http://agdesign.in.ua/wp-content/uploads/2012/12/highlighters.zip

Posted on Dec 20, 2012
