Blake McDivitt

Portfolio Update

Blake McDivitt
Blake McDivitt
  • Save
Portfolio Update blake mcdivitt portfolio update new
Download color palette

My portfolio was needing an update. There are still a few kinks that need to be fixed but I feel it looks a whole lot nicer. www.blakemcdivitt.com

View all tags
Posted on Dec 6, 2010
Blake McDivitt
Blake McDivitt

More by Blake McDivitt

View profile
    • Like