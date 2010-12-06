Hugo Baeta

Just a tease...

Hugo Baeta
Hugo Baeta
  • Save
Just a tease... cinecartaz publico redesign
Download color palette

This is just a sneak peak of what I've been working in these last couple of months... (still some details missing). It is what it is... it's a tease :P

View all tags
Posted on Dec 6, 2010
Hugo Baeta
Hugo Baeta

More by Hugo Baeta

View profile
    • Like