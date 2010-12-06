Drew Smith

Silvio RSS Icon

Drew Smith
Drew Smith
  • Save
Silvio RSS Icon news rss silvio icon newspaper coffee iphone iphone 4 ios
Download color palette

Another icon for the Silvio theme, this one for RSS. the style is based on the RSS icon I made for the Oro theme and the old icon for Byline, an RSS app by Phantom Fish.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 6, 2010
Drew Smith
Drew Smith

More by Drew Smith

View profile
    • Like