Praetorian Helmet

Praetorian Helmet photoshop design illustration engraving
Praetorian guard were the forces of the Roman Empire, personal bodyguards of emperors and generals.
On the helm they pictured Medusa Gorgona so their enemies would turn to stone once they look at it.

I've done this illustration on my weekends for all you history lovers.

Posted on Dec 6, 2010
