Engraving on Plike

Did this one a while ago, for one of my own projects. Cards are engraved in white ink on Plike stock, die cut with 1 mm corner radius, laminated back to back to Touche stock.

Touche has a suede feel, very curious and exceptionally pleasant. Plike is technically a "plastic like" paper, but it's more of just fancy grit paper kind of feel rather than plastic.

Throw in the texture of the engraved ink and you get cards that feel incredible aside from just looking great.

