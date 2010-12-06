Henry Daubrez

MobilRoom

MobilRoom mobilroom epic logo identity research
A brand new research for a new company which rents Airstream caravans. I tried to catch the aerial name of the airstream while getting a logo composed with the most simple shapes and using the very same shape as the airstream. It is a simple silver ribbon.

Posted on Dec 6, 2010
