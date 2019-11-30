Uma Gokhale

Branding & Print for North Bourn

North Bourn is a family-owned purveyor of American made triple-milled soap and natural skincare. We designed a logo that would reflect their company’s core values & origin.
More info https://83oranges.com/logo-design/north-bourn/

Posted on Nov 30, 2019
