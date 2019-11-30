Branding & Print for North Bourn

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
North Bourn is a family-owned purveyor of American made triple-milled soap and natural skincare. We designed a logo that would reflect their company’s core values & origin.
More info https://83oranges.com/logo-design/north-bourn/