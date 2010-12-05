Travis Neilson

Steve Says — a CSS Illustration

Travis Neilson
Travis Neilson
  • Save
Steve Says — a CSS Illustration art-directed article css3 website illustration apple
Download color palette

Playing around with a few advanced CSS techniques, I drew Steve. Using only HTML/CSS, I had loads of fun and learned a lot.
See it live! http://travisneilson.com/thought/steve-says/

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2010
Travis Neilson
Travis Neilson

More by Travis Neilson

View profile
    • Like