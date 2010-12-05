All Aboard: Suit Posters

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn the full product design process…
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's another shot of the project I've been working on. It's the branding for the proposed high-speed railway for Wisconsin.
These are two of the 4 posters in the branding series. Shapes done in illustrator, shading and texture done in Photoshop to add dimensionality. The concept for these included vintage aesthetic and clothing with new gadgets - hence the earbuds and iPhone.
I worked on this with the incredible Christopher Paul. Check him out if you haven't.
Others in the series:
http://dribbble.com/shots/86190-All-Aboard-App
http://dribbble.com/shots/84721-All-Aboard
View Full sizes on Flickr