All Aboard: Suit Posters

Here's another shot of the project I've been working on. It's the branding for the proposed high-speed railway for Wisconsin.



These are two of the 4 posters in the branding series. Shapes done in illustrator, shading and texture done in Photoshop to add dimensionality. The concept for these included vintage aesthetic and clothing with new gadgets - hence the earbuds and iPhone.

I worked on this with the incredible Christopher Paul. Check him out if you haven't.

Others in the series:

http://dribbble.com/shots/86190-All-Aboard-App

http://dribbble.com/shots/84721-All-Aboard

View Full sizes on Flickr