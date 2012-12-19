Hiten

Burn Instagram, Burn.

Burn Instagram, Burn.
Illustration for a blog post on the misinformation and angry mob mentality of the internets after the Instagram policy changes.

Article: http://bigorangeslide.com/2012/12/in-the-world-of-social-media-only-the-headlines-seem-to-matter/

Posted on Dec 19, 2012
