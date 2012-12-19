Mark Forge

Faun logo

Mark Forge
Mark Forge
Hire Me
  • Save
Faun logo design cute flat faun faunus vegan brand myth logo horned god nature
Download color palette

I did this work for a clothing store , but eventually it became my own logo design.

---

My: Site | Behance | Instagram | Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Dec 19, 2012
Mark Forge
Mark Forge
Hello, I am Mark & I am creating stuff.
Hire Me

More by Mark Forge

View profile
    • Like