Dribbble Meetup in Bbbrussels!

Dribbble Meetup in Bbbrussels!
Well the Dribbble Meetup is almost upon us. Dribbble members will be meeting at the Atomium in Brussels on the 18th December. The event still requires a lot of people to confirm their attendance so I thought what better way then to do it on Dribbble itself.

DRIBBBLE WANTS YOU!

Wanna come?! Then stick your name on the diary above with a rebound! :)

Cheers,

Liam

