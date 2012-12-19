Philip Litassy

Rebound

Philip Litassy
Philip Litassy
Hire Me
  • Save
Rebound menu icon rebound simple
Download color palette

I think simplified version of this awesome icon is much better!

@2x image for best results

View all tags
Posted on Dec 19, 2012
Philip Litassy
Philip Litassy
Just a designer. Born in Canada, raised in Slovakia
Hire Me

More by Philip Litassy

View profile
    • Like