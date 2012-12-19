Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

Illustrative Mark Exploration 1

Illustrative Mark Exploration 1 logo brand identity character restaurant traditional indonesia ethnic food cuisine illustration illustrative
Rough visual ideation for an Indonesian cuisine restaurant's logo. Will probably add batik patterns later. Lots of 'em. :)

