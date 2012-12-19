Ryan Hudson-Peralta

Gifts For 20 :: In Honor Of Sandy Hook Students

Gifts For 20 :: In Honor Of Sandy Hook Students
My 11 year old son Noah came up with a unique idea to help honor the 20 children that lost their lives on 12.14.2012. Please help me share this cause with your friends & family and lets get giving! - GiftsFor20.org

Posted on Dec 19, 2012
