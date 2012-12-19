Andrey Davlikanov

Lumio Splashscreen

Lumio Splashscreen ios ipad retina game lumio light neon glow luminescence disk circle tron style
Splash screen of an iPad game, which should be released the next year, if there is no doomsday :))
The style of the game is inspired by the movie "Tron".
Another shot of this game:
http://dribbble.com/shots/602722-Level-Select-in-Ipad

Posted on Dec 19, 2012
