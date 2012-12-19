Mike Smith

Where's Waldo?

Mike Smith
Mike Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
Where's Waldo? icons vector cake speech bubble mail clock flower book apple hexagon telescope school
Download color palette

Hey Everyone! LOOK! Out of context icons!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 19, 2012
Mike Smith
Mike Smith
Design at Smith & Diction
Hire Me

More by Mike Smith

View profile
    • Like