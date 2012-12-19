Joseph Keefer

Branding For Stylist Mark Holmes

branding graphic design logo typography
A logo/branding for New York based mens stylist Mark Holmes. Holmes wanted his branding to represent his affinity for the "Mad Men" era of style thus I worked to created a minimalist 1960's style logo for him.

Posted on Dec 19, 2012
