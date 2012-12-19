Rogie

Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas! mickey retro illustration christmas blacklister disney
Mickey around the 1930s was always my favorite. This is a remix of that style, complete with Blackletter and holly. Who doesn't like holly?

Many thanks to @Jerrod Maruyama for always critiquing my work. Give him a follow.

Posted on Dec 19, 2012
