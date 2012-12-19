Osman Köycü

PassLocker App Landing Page
Passlocker is a simple and stylish password manager for Mac OS X & iPhone.

Check out live:
http://innovationbox.com/passlocker

Mac App : http://bit.ly/RDVW7Q
iPhone App: http://bit.ly/WoGxWI

Store and manage your passwords with just a few clicks. Adding, editing, deleting and searching is really simple. No bunch of forms to fill, no unnecessary questions to answer.

Posted on Dec 19, 2012
Product Designer & Developer
