Drew Smith

Oro for iPhone

Drew Smith
Drew Smith
  • Save
Oro for iPhone ipod iphone icon phone mail stocks images address rss
Download color palette

Something I'm working on, for non-retina devices excluding the iPad. I'll be uploading more shots for this theme later, I hope to get it finished this month or next.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2010
Drew Smith
Drew Smith

More by Drew Smith

View profile
    • Like