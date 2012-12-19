A Man And Ink

The Neigbours Cat Model

A Man And Ink
A Man And Ink
  • Save
The Neigbours Cat Model design animation model character cat
Download color palette

This is the model for our new short animation that we are about to start animating.

Some background on the film can be seen here http://www.amanandink.com/?page_id=1013

View all tags
Posted on Dec 19, 2012
A Man And Ink
A Man And Ink

More by A Man And Ink

View profile
    • Like