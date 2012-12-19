Philippe Lefebvre

Night Walk radio

Night Walk radio
Here's a glimpse of the soon to be finished Night Walk radio logo.
The concept of the site is a blog about art and music. The client wanted something that expressed freedom and cool. We thought the bird + the hoddie did the job well! Let me know what you think.

