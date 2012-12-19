Denis Zastanceanu

I Love Typography

Looking at some popular dribbbler's typography shots I really begin doubting that I love the typography in it's current direction;) The illustratuion has been made just for fun. Hi-res: http://dl.dropbox.com/s/ayzq0xic86h813z/I-love-typography.png

Behance: http://bit.ly/WoQ6Vs

Posted on Dec 19, 2012
