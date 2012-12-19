Grafideja

Merry Christmas Icon

Grafideja
Grafideja
  • Save
Merry Christmas Icon magic glass congratulation illustration icon design merry christmas xmas graphic ball globe snow magician ios metal logoswish blur sparkle star blue pillow sheet bed
Download color palette

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone! It's fun to play with Photoshop. Everything has been made from scratch as always.

Grafideja
Grafideja

More by Grafideja

View profile
    • Like