Rudy Rosciglione

Feeds

Rudy Rosciglione
Rudy Rosciglione
  • Save
Feeds paatle development solution sticker fan me qrcode scan feeds feed picture
Download color palette

Paatle - Still in progress, i'm working on new feeds, fixe the sizes, this development is so importante cause on Paatle your communication is the most importante. ;)

Photo credit: Antonia Enos Fan her on paatle & on Behance

View all tags
Posted on Dec 19, 2012
Rudy Rosciglione
Rudy Rosciglione

More by Rudy Rosciglione

View profile
    • Like