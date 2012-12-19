Will Hurley

Xmen Part One

Xmen Part One xmen beast cyclops wolverine minimal heroes superheros comic book character
Looking to make an interesting quick iphone case.
The minimal Wolverine was inspired by something else I saw online but the other two are from scratch.

Posted on Dec 19, 2012
