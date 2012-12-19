Harry Nesbitt

Hatch - Fan Art hatch fan art david lanham realmac impending ios character monster creature
I'm completely in love with @David Lanham's adorable creature design for 'Hatch' - an upcoming virtual pet for your iPhone (http://www.hatchpet.com) - so it's no surprise that last night's sketches ended up being more than a little influenced :D

I thought I'd take this one all the way and post it as a rebound (hopefully it's welcome!). You don't see a lot of illustration rebounds on dribbble... who knows, maybe I'll start a trend :S

So, here's my take on what would probably be a slightly more grown up version - not as cute, but hey, he still needs a good home and plenty of love!

Huge congrats to David, the @Realmac Software team, and everyone else involved - can't wait to receive my adopted egg next year!

Posted on Dec 19, 2012
