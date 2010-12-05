826 Doodles

Nathan Godding

While I was really enjoying these and got some great feedback, one of the most import things is that the covers work as a series. When I fleshed out more covers in that direction, they weren't standing out from each other enough.

So, I went back to the drawing board and developed these guys based on the concept of doodling on notebook paper, which is more fun and youthful than some of my previous executions.

Posted on Dec 5, 2010
