Abba Realty Assocates

A few new dribbbles at last... Home page mock up idea for the new Abba Realty Site. Trying to convey the lofts and apartments feeling along with keeping some handle on location and building style through the colours and typeface choice.

Not being a native of the area, and only having briefly visited once, I've been basing a lot on photo and experiences of people who know Brookly better than myself. Indeed the photo in this mock up is care of Jon Tan. Hope he doesn't mind

(Just noticed I've cropped it to say 'ass' - oops)