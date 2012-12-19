Marco Stephano

LA Initials Logo

Marco Stephano
Marco Stephano
  • Save
LA Initials Logo logomark logo type la red logotype initials l a stamp typography design lettermark monogram mark black white graphic visual identity
Download color palette

A variation on earlier LA initials concept, perhaps more dynamic. L is more obvious I think, feedback welcome. Copyright MW Design Studio

Marco Stephano
Marco Stephano

More by Marco Stephano

View profile
    • Like