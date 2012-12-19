Remek Rogala

Legowisko

lego shop ecommerce
Online shop with LEGO.
Based on LEGO guideline for partners
Created for Sterion Group

MORE @ Behance http://www.behance.net/gallery/Legowisko-Twoj-swiat-klockow/5506419

ONLINE: http://www.legowisko.sklep.pl

soon @ portfolio http://deepstudio.eu

Posted on Dec 19, 2012
