Symbolic Mark Making for Todavia (animated)

Todavia asked me to develop a bold, simple, iconic and timeless brand mark to represent sustainable fashion and living. They want to be perceived as timeless fashion staples, recreational and casual. Clothes that look good anywhere and everywhere.

I chose the route of an abstract cotton flower, representing 'the pinnacle of timelessness'. From the ancient Eqyptians until now cotton is still the material of choice.

The client was completely sold on the concept shown large in the first frame.

Here's a 55-frame animation containing most of the symbols & marks that I have developed during the process.

Hope you enjoy watching. Have a great day!