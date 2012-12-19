Leen

New Year card 2013

New Year card 2013 heavy paper paper letterpress card 2013 new year nieuwjaar xmas christmas holliday illustration
My design for a christmas / new year card 2013. Pressed on a Heidelberg Letterpress.

