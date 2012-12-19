I'm so proud to announce that the Google Santa Tracker site is live - www.google.com/santatracker (EDIT: the tracker has been closed until Santa takes off again next year - but you can see the case study and reel on my portfolio http://goo.gl/D609W)

I was a creative director on the project, working with the amazing @UPPERQUAD team and Google, the best client in the world.

We assembled the most awesome team in internet history to create this holiday extravaganza. The list of credits is endless but the dribbblers on the project working on the illustrations were @Glenn Jones, @Ed Nacional, @Ariana Nicolay and @Marcio Gutheil

Do check it out, there are games, quirky little scenes and endless easter eggs. And of course check back on the 24th to track Santa's journey around the world!