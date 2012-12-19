Leen

Stan Baby Card

Stan Baby Card stan birth card red baby card silkscreen illustration clarendon slabfont
A baby card for baby Stan. Pressed with silkscreen on a A3, fold to a square size.

Posted on Dec 19, 2012
