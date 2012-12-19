Jeroen van Eerden

Logo idea for a gardener.

Logo idea for a gardener. logo idea mark gardener nature identity symmetric
Third approach on the gardener logo idea. I think it's much better this way, feel free to share your thoughts on it. Cheers!

Posted on Dec 19, 2012
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer - Creator of killer marks 👋
