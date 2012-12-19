Andreas Eldh

Buttons

Andreas Eldh
Andreas Eldh
  • Save
Buttons wip quick
Download color palette

A concept for a button row I did really quickly a while back. Yeah, it's not polished at all and a few things are off, but anyway. I kinda like the idea.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 19, 2012
Andreas Eldh
Andreas Eldh

More by Andreas Eldh

View profile
    • Like