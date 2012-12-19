Hugo Baeta

inklink app (detail)

Hugo Baeta
Hugo Baeta
  • Save
inklink app (detail) inklink tattoo app mockup
Download color palette

Final project for my Visual Design class: an original idea for an app... more details soon!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 19, 2012
Hugo Baeta
Hugo Baeta

More by Hugo Baeta

View profile
    • Like