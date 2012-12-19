kellianderson

Spooky shapes!

kellianderson
kellianderson
  • Save
Spooky shapes!
Download color palette

Now they look like ectoplasm. (that can't be a bad thing.)

Ultimately, it's client work and they will tell me in the a.m.if they hate everything :)

F12abaad840c108499ed1e28bfa978c2
Rebound of
Ebb and Flow (Vase-shapes)
By kellianderson
Posted on Dec 19, 2012
kellianderson
kellianderson

More by kellianderson

View profile
    • Like