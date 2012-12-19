Kevin O'Connor

Trucka - Rucka

Kevin O'Connor
Kevin O'Connor
  • Save
Trucka - Rucka rucka rucka ali redesign
Download color palette

Rucka wanted adsense on his site and I didn't think it would look good just sitting between videos. So i decided to decorate it.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 19, 2012
Kevin O'Connor
Kevin O'Connor

More by Kevin O'Connor

View profile
    • Like