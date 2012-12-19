Tucker Francis

Pilgrim

Pilgrim lettering type typography blackletter band music hand lettering
Working on some type options for a band. This is an early version of one of them. I'm looking to add some ornamentation, but nothing feels quite right yet.

Posted on Dec 19, 2012
