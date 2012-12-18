Chase Estes

IAAI Mark

IAAI Mark eagle firefighter axe emblem
For the International Association of Arson Investigation. Client asked for a logo that was easy to embroider. We'll see if they accept the proposal.

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
