Paul Forgione

Braun CE250

Paul Forgione
Paul Forgione
  • Save
Braun CE250 braun cinema c4d motion
Download color palette

A still from a 10 second advertisement pertaining to a product our heart desired. Having recently come from a History of Industrial Design course, Braun was on the mind, and I figured there was no better brand to do.

The piece can be seen here: http://vimeo.com/55912026

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Paul Forgione
Paul Forgione

More by Paul Forgione

View profile
    • Like