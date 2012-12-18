Kevin Jones

Free the Photos

Kevin Jones
Kevin Jones
Hire Me
  • Save
Free the Photos free photos instagram flickr hackathon side project
Download color palette

We built a small project today to migrate your Instagram photos over to Flickr, if that's what you're into.

Check it out.

http://freethephotos.com

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Kevin Jones
Kevin Jones
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kevin Jones

View profile
    • Like