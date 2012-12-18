Leighton Hubbell

Superhero sports mascot suit comp

Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
  • Save
Superhero sports mascot suit comp superhero super hero sports mascot suit tough guy concept illustration
Download color palette

Color comp from the presentation for the sports mascot's suit design.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
Art direction | Brand design | Illustration

More by Leighton Hubbell

View profile
    • Like