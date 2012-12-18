🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This is a detail from a recently finished project: The Legend of Momotaro. This is an interactive storybook for the iPad featuring hundreds of illustrations of Japanese traditional and natural elements.
This guy is an Asian Black Bear or Crescent Bear and is found hidden in the background of one of the scenes. His fur is made from the forest itself.
