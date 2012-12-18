Katie Sekelsky

Michael McKenry baseball ink drawing handdrawn pirates pittsburgh pirates
I got a chance to meet Michael McKenry of the Pittsburgh Pirates, so of course I did a sketch to get signed.

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
